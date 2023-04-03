HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 74-year-old man.

Pedro Enrique Cardenas was last seen Friday at around 6:30 p.m. leaving his home at 4019 West 9th Lane in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt, dark gray pants, black shoes and a black F16 baseball cap.

Cardenas stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has gray hair, a gray beard and brown eyes.

He also suffers from several disorders and is in the early stages of dementia.

If you have any information on Cardenas’ whereabouts, you are urged to contact police at 305-687-2525.

