COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 71-year-old man.

Nathaniel Cunningham was last seen in Coconut Grove on Sept. 1.

He stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair.

If anyone has information on Cunningham’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.