MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old man.

Jorge Villa Diego was last seen in the area of Northwest 204th Street and Northwest First Avenue, Monday.

Diego stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

He also suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with any information on Diego’s whereabouts is asked to contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Detective E. Rhymer at 305-474-1614.





