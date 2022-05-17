MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered 68-year-old woman who went missing in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to officials, Gwendolyn Spencer was last seen Monday, around midnight.

Spencer stands 5 feet, 5 inches, weighs 227 pounds and has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

She was also last seen wearing glasses, an unknown color shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on Spencer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective E. Reiner or any on duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

