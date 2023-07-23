MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 68-year-old man reported missing by his family.

Antoine Philippe was last seen Tuesday morning walking towards Little Haiti, wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts with black and gray tennis shoes.

Philippe, who had gone missing last year as well, suffers from dementia, according to his family.

Anyone with information on Philippe’s whereabouts is urged to call Miami-dade Police.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.