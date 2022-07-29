MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 67-year-old man.

Conrado Sesma was last seen at the 400 block of NW 118th Street at around 6 p.m., Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a blue T-shirt underneath and dark colored pants.

Sesma left the location on foot and has not been heard since by his family.

He may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about Sesma’s whereabouts should contact Detective K. Fernandez-Roblin or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

