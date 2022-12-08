MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 67-year-old man.

Curtis James Davis was last seen in Little Haiti, Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a red tank top and black shorts.

Davis stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you have any information on Davis’ whereabouts, you are urged to contact police at 306-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

