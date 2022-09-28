MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 64-year-old woman.

Wava Hickcox-Parente was last seen at the 7000 block of Southwest 92nd Avenue, at around 9 a.m., Sunday.

Hickcox-Parente stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

She may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on Hickcox-Parente’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective O. Tellez or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

