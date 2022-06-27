COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing endangered 60-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Silvia Marin has been reported missing from the Coconut Grove area Thursday.

She stands is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has blond hair and brown eyes.

Marin was also last seen wearing a red shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information on Marin’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Flores or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

