MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 55-year-old man.

Jephte Dorvil was last seen at Miami International Airport at around 3:30 p.m. after arriving from Haiti with a connecting flight to Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday.

Dorvil missed his flight, and has not made contact with his family or friends.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

Dorvil stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He also suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about Dorvil’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective K. Fernandez-Roblin or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

