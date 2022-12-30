MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 55-year-old man.

Jephte Dorvil was last seen at Miami International Airport at around 3:30 p.m. after arriving from Haiti with a connecting flight to Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday.

Dorvil missed his flight, and has not made contact with his family or friends.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

Dorvil stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He also suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about Dorvil’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective K. Fernandez-Roblin or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox