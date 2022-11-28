MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 51-year-old man.

Eugene Mcclain was last seen in Little Haiti, Monday afternoon.

He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and carried an orange and black tote bag.

Mcclain stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Mcclain’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective A. Gonzalez or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

