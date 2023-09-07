NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 50-year-old woman.

Falesha Johnson was last seen at the 5000 Block of Northwest 23rd Avenue at around 9.a.m, Friday.

She was last seen wearing a Multi-color dress with a blue vest.

According to police, she left in an unknown method of travel.

Johnson stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective M. Webb or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

