MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 50-year-old man.

According to officials, Perretta Young was last seen at Jackson Behavioral Health Center at 1695 NW Ninth Avenue, in Miami, Thursday.

Young was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

He stands 6 feet tall, weighs 195 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

Young is diagnosed with schizophrenia and may be in need of services.

Anyone with any information about Young’s whereabouts should contact Detective M. Ritch or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

