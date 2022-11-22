MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 50-year-old man.

Isel Mena-Santos was last seen in Little Haiti, Friday,

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and white shoes.

Mena-Santos stands at 6 feet, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Mena-Santos’ whereabouts is urged to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-dutydetective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

