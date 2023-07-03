COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 41-year-old man.

On June 25, Rafael Wright was reported missing from the Coconut Grove area.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Wright stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is urged to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

