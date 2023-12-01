MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year-old man.

Angel Tititi Escano, also known as Jobercio Escano Agueda, was last seen May 1 at the 900 block of Northwest 84th Terrace.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black jeans and was driving a 2009 silver, 4-door Toyota camry with the Florida tag PDAJ26.

Escano stands at 6 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, he may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective F. Owens or anydetective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

