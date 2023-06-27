MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 30-year-old man.

Esteban Valencia was last seen in Flagami, Monday.

He was last seen wearing a black tank top, beige cargo pants, brown and black sneakers.

Valencia stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. He also has a ponytail.

Anyone with information on Valencia’s whereabouts is urged contact Detective E. Reiner or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

