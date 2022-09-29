MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 29-year-old woman.

Kymbreana Johnson was last seen in Model City at around 1 p.m., Friday.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark blue shorts.

Johnson stands at 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blond hair and black eyes.

Anyone with any information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective A. Gonzalez or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.

