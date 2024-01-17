SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - South Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 25-year-old woman.

Tania Pender Charles was discharged from Larkin Hospital in South Miami on Dec. 21 and was scheduled to board a transportation shuttle that would have taken Charles to her family’s residence.

She never made it to the residence and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Charles stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

She also suffers from a mental disorder.

If anyone has any information on Charles’ whereabouts, you are urged to call police at 305-663-6302.