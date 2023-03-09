MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 22-year-old man.

Leyan Martinez was last seen at the 29800 block of Southwest 147th Court at 11:45 p.m., Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a multi-color hat, gray hoodie, gray Sweatpants, a multi-color backpack and a dark colored satchel.

Martinez stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

He also suffers from a severe intellectual disability and may be in need of services.

Anyone with any information about Martinez’s whereabouts should contact Detective F. Owens orany detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

