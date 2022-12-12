WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miccosukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

On Dec. 2, Maekon T. Osceola-Nunez was last seen at his residence in West Miami-Dade.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with black basketball shorts.

Osceola-Nunez stands at about 5 feet, 8 to 9 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, has braces and short curly hair.

Anyone with any information on Osceola-Nunez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Miccosukee Police Department at 305-223-1600.

