NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Isabella Rodrigues Soares Leal was last seen on Sunday leaving from the 1400 Block of Northeast 118th Terrace. She was wearing black shirt, gray pants and pink sneakers.

Leal stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 91 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

According to police, she may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about Leal’s whereabouts, is urged to call Detective M. Ritch Jr. orany detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

