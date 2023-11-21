HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Alison Mateo was last seen Monday in the area of West 12-14th Avenue and West 29-37th Street. She was wearing a black shirt and multi-colored shorts with sandals.

Mateo stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at 305-687-2525.

