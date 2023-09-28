MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jenny Bustillos was last seen in the Allapattah area, Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a red sweater, green polo shirt and black pants.

Bustillos stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds, has dark hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.