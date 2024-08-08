NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Isaac Frazier was last seen on Sunday night at the 7200 block of Northwest 36th Street.

He was seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Frazier stands at 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair with short spiked locs.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective M. Ritch Jr. or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305 471-TIPS (8477).

