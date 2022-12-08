SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Analise Tittman was last seen at the 9000 block of Hammocks Boulevard, Monday.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shoes and a Pink Panther bookbag.

Tittman stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Tittman’s whereabouts is urged to call Detective M. Webb or any detective with the Miami-Dade Department Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

