MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Chrisette Bostic was last seen in the Model City area of Miami, Thursday.

She was wearing a black jacket, black Nike shorts and white foam sneakers.

Bostic stands at 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has a black short afro and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Bostic’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective N. Scott or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111.

