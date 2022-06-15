MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Sheendhainah Romain was last seen in the 400 block of Northwest 158th Street, Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and had a brown book bag.

Romain stands at 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She may be in need of services.

Anyone with any information of Romain’s whereabouts is urged to contact detective O. Tellez or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305)715-3000 or Crime Stoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477).

