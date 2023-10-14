MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Michael Antoine Blanc was reported missing from the Little Haiti area. He has black short hair, brown eyes, stands at 5 feet, 2 inches, and weighs approximately 85 pounds.

Blanc was wearing a black backpack and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 305-603-6300 or our Non-Emergency Line at 305-579-6111.

