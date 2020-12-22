Police search for men who stole Range Rover from Coral Gables neighborhood

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are hoping to track down the men behind a car crime.

Surveillance video shows a black BMW pulling up to a home in Coral Gables. A man gets out and approaches a homeowner’s black Range Rover parked in the driveway.

He opens the unlocked door and finds the key fob inside.

Moments later, he pulls off.

Officers said this happened Sunday at Gables Estates in Coral Gables.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

