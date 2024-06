MIAMI (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured the moments several men in Miami bailed out of a car that was reported stolen

Police pursued the vehicle on Tuesday evening at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 29th Street.

Officer then set up a perimeter to look for the people involved.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.