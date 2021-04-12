Police search for men caught on camera burglarizing Miami family-owned restaurant

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for the crooks who burglarized a business.

Authorities said overnight, thieves ransacked Yoly’s Restaurant at Northwest 12th Street and 12th Avenue in Miami.

Surveillance video shows the suspects lingering outside of the restaurant minutes before they broke in.

Police said the crooks took off with about $400 from the cash register.

This is not the first time this family restaurant has been targeted.

“We feel frustrated, devastated. We feel worried, you know? We’re not safe anymore. We don’t know what to do anymore,” said victim Alexandra Diaz.

Officers are still looking for the men in the video.

If you have any information on this burglary, contact police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.