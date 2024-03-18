NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is on the run after he allegedly struck a Miami Shores Police officer, triggering a chaotic chain of events.

Miami Shores Police officers responded to a call about a disturbance at the Dollar Tree located in the strip mall on Biscayne Boulevard Boulevard, near 91st Street, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the first responding officer got into a tussle with the subject, who struck the officer.

Officers deployed the Taser and called Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to the scene.

Paramedics checked the subject and determined he had high blood pressure and needed to be taken to the hospital.

A different police officer transported the man to North Shore Hospital where, investigators said, the subject managed to escape.

Officers set up a perimeter around the hospital, but as of late Sunday night have not been able to locate the man.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

