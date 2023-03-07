SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Transfer trouble at a hospital has police asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Forty-year-old Warren Taliaferro was in Miami-Dade Police custody and being transferred to a hospital in Hialeah when he opened the door of the ambulance and escaped.

It happened Saturday on the on-ramp to the Palmetto Expressway and North Kendall Drive.

He was last seen wearing hospital scrubs and khaki pants.

