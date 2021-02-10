Police search for man who burglarized Sweetwater patrol car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man who they said burglarized a Sweetwater patrol vehicle.

Newly released video shows a man inside an elevator and fleeing a parking garage last Friday.

Detectives are looking for that man, last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and pants with a yellow “Rugrats” bookbag.

According to investigators, the owner of the police car found the windshield window shattered, along with stolen items, including a flashlight, vest and ammunition in the area of Northwest 35th Avenue and 36th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

