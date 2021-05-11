Police search for man who assaulted woman while exercising in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to track down the man responsible for an assaulting a woman while she was exercising in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The attack happened last Wednesday morning in the area of Southwest 92nd Avenue and 65th Terrace.

Officers released a sketch of the man they are looking for. They said he approached the victim from behind and pushed her to the ground.

If you have any information on this assault, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

