Police are looking for a man who has gone missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Roberto Santiago was last seen Thursday, on Southwest 118th Avenue and 26th Court.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a gray sweater, short pants and black sandals.

The 60-year-old was also seen riding a bike.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Detective K. Fernandez-Roblin or any Detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).