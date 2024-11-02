HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead police are requesting the community’s assistance in the investigation of a potential abduction attempt that occurred on Halloween night.

According to the victim, she was putting bags into her car at the Marshall’s parking lot in the Town Square Plaza when an older man approached her.

He allegedly emerged from between parked vehicles and asked her if she could help him with his wife, whom he claimed was “in the truck” parked at a nearby Publix parking lot. The victim initially agreed to assist but quickly grew suspicious. When she attempted to leave, the man grabbed at her arm, resulting in a scuffle where she managed to break free and run back to her vehicle.

The suspect was described as a white male in his mid- to late-60s with white hair and a beard. He was around five feet and four inches and possibly drove a white truck. He wore a blue long-sleeve button-up shirt and black pants at the time of the alleged abduction attempt.

Authorities ask anyone who may know anything to call (305) 224-5559 or the non-emergency line at (305) 247-1535.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.