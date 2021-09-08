MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man in connection to the death of his roommate.

They need help locating Darien Zamora Carrandi.

Over the weekend, Carrandi’s roommate, 31-year-old Yasnier López Debora, was found dead at his home in the area of Northwest 40th Avenue and 11th Street.

Police said he had several stab wounds.

If you have any information on Carrandi’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

