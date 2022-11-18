MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police detectives are searching for a man who was caught on video trying to abduct a woman.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male standing approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a long, dark-colored shirt, shorts, construction boots and a hat. He possibly has a Guatemalan or Mexican accent.

The incident occurred when the victim, in her early 40s, was walking northbound on Northwest 19th Avenue, approaching Fourth Street. The victim saw the unknown man walking eastbound on Fourth Street, approaching 19th Avenue, as he was pretending to have a conservation in Spanish on his phone.

The suspect then surprised the victim from behind and put his right arm across her neck in a chokehold.

The victim, fearful, bit the suspect’s arm and began to kick him and began screaming.

She was able to free herself and had a face-to-face encounter with the man when he grabbed her again. The victim fought back by clawing the abductor’s face while screaming.

Due to her screams, a neighbor nearby came out of his home yelling.

The suspect then let go of the woman and fled on foot going southbound on Northwest 19th Avenue and westbound on Fourth street.

The victim only sustained minor injuries.

Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (4877) and may be eligible for a reward.

