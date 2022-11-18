MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman as they investigate two separate incidents.

City of Miami Police on Friday released a composite sketch of the subject linked to one of the incidents, which took place on Oct. 5, calling it an attempted abduction.

Detectives also shared surveillance video that captured the frightening moments.

“The video is quite clear and rather disturbing,” said City of Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat​.

Investigators said the victim, who is in her early 40s, was walking northbound on Northwest 19th Avenue, approaching Fourth Street, at around 10 p.m.

Police said the victim saw the unknown man walking eastbound on Fourth Street, approaching 19th Avenue, as he was pretending to have a conservation in Spanish on his phone.

The subject then surprised the victim from behind and put his right arm across her neck in a chokehold.

The victim, fearful, bit the suspect’s arm and began to kick him as she screamed.

Investigators said the woman was able to free herself and had a face-to-face encounter with the man when he grabbed her again. She fought back by clawing the abductor’s face while she continued to scream.

“She fought. She scratched him. She tried to get away,” said Fallat.

Due to her screams, Allan Rivera, a neighbor, came out of his home yelling.

His security camera captured the horrific attack.

Speaking to 7News in Spanish, Rivera said the assailant grabbed the victim hard, bur she fought even harder to get away.

“He had her by the neck. It sounded horrible,” said Rivera.

The subject then let go of the woman and fled on foot southbound on Northwest 19th Avenue, then westbound on Fourth Street.

“The victim did exactly what she needed to do. She started screaming, kicking in fear for her life,” said Fallat.

The victim only suffered minor injuries.

Detectives described the subject as a light-skinned Hispanic male standing approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a long, dark-colored shirt, shorts, construction boots and a hat. He possibly has a Guatemalan or Mexican accent, and detectives said he may have been driving a black Toyota Corolla.

What makes the incident even more frightening is that officers are investigating a second attempted abduction in the city on Nov. 2.

Police also released surveillance video of that attempted abduction.

“In both cases, they surprised the women. We don’t know if it’s the same suspect,” said Fallat. “Detectives don’t want to discard that, and we don’t want to relate them at this point, but we do definitely want to advise anyone, if they recognize any of the two suspects in both cases. We are urging you to get a hold of us.”

In that case, detectives said, a stranger attacked a woman walking home along Southwest 22nd Avenue and 24th Street.

“Both cases, the woman only received minor injuries. They kicked and did everything they needed to do to be able to get away. The screams are the ones that actually what helped these women,” said Fallat.

Officials urge anyone who recognizes the subject to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (4877) and may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.