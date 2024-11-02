HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead Police are requesting the community’s assistance in the investigation of a potential abduction attempt that occurred on Halloween night.

According to the victim, she was putting bags into her car in the parking lot of the Marshalls in the Town Square Plaza on Thursday when an older man approached her.

Detectives said the subject emerged from between parked vehicles and asked her if she could help him with his wife, whom he claimed was “in the truck” parked in a nearby Publix parking lot.

Police said the victim initially agreed to assist but quickly grew suspicious. When she attempted to leave, the man grabbed at her arm, resulting in a scuffle. She managed to break free and run back to her vehicle.

Investigators described the subject as a Caucasian male in his mid to late 60s with white hair and a beard. He stands around 5 feet, 4 inches inches and possibly drives a white truck. He was wearing a blue long-sleeve button-up shirt and black pants at the time of the alleged abduction attempt.

Officials ask anyone who may know anything to call Homestead Police’s anonymous tip line at 305-224-5559 or the non-emergency line at 305-247-1535.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.