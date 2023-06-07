MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for suspect who is accused of pulling off a quick cash grab at a Publix supermarket.

The incident happened Friday in Miami Shores on Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast 91st Street.

The suspect was seen on surveillance walking behind a cashier and pushed her out of the way.

He then reached into the register, grabbed two fists full of money, and took off.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

