HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police are searching for a suspect involved in a disturbing incident at a Goodwill store.

According to authorities, on March 3, the suspect entered the Goodwill located at 4410 West 16th Avenue and waited for a female to occupy a dressing room.

Police said he then proceeded to use the dressing room next to the victim.

While a 49-year-old female victim was undressing, she noticed the suspect reaching over into her dressing room with his cell phone and recording her, police said.

The victim immediately left the dressing room and sought assistance from store staff.

As she made her way to the front of the store, the suspect reportedly fled.

Hialeah Police are urging anyone who recognizes the suspect or has been a victim of a similar incident to contact them at (305) 687-2525 and ask to speak with detectives.

