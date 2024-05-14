NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a costly break-in at a South Florida business.

Surveillance video showed a man throwing a rock at the front door of a smoke shop in North Miami Beach.

According to police, the man ran in and took off with the cash register.

Shattered glass was left behind at the shop near 167th Street and First Avenue.

Police are now searching for the crook.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.