HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - I was a close call after a young security guard who was shot at in Homestead.

Surveillance video captured the moment shots were fired at the Garden Inn, Saturday night.

The security guard was on hotel property and told police that she was dealing with a suspicious guest who requested a room change.

After smelling marijuana in the room, hotel personnel told the guest that he could not extend his stay.

Minutes later, shots were fired at that security guard..

“When I turned, he started shooting,” said Juliana, the security guard. “At that time I drove off. I just drove forward, and then he continued trying to shoot. That’s when the police were called and the police had arrived.”

Juliana wasn’t hurt after the shots were fired.

Police are now searching for the shooter.

