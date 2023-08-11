MIAMI (WSVN) - A hit-and-run driver Friday morning sent two construction workers to the hospital.

The incident happened near Southwest Sixth Street and Southwest Third Avenue in Miami.

The driver slammed into the men and took off.

One victim remained at Jackson Memorial Hospital, while the other victim was treated and released.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a blue 4-door Acura sedan.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

