SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a driver who crashed his SUV, left his vehicle and took off. The vehicle was seen traveling down the road, hitting several cars and was flipped.

It happened Monday morning near Southwest 137th Avenue and 260th Street.

The driver got out and walked away.

He was wearing white pants and a blue jacket.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

