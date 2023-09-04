MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities in Miami are actively searching for a hit-and-run subject after the driver struck a pedestrian, Sunday night.

The pedestrian was struck by a gray truck at the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 29th Street, and the driver fled the scene, leaving the victim’s condition unknown.

The identity and condition of the victim remain unknown at this time, as authorities work to gather more information about the injured individual.

Local law enforcement is urging anyone with information about the hit-and-run incident to come forward and assist in their efforts to locate the driver responsible for this reckless act. Call the police immediately if you have any information.

