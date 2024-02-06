NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after they struck a scooter, leaving one person dead on the scene in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, around 6 a.m. Tuesday, a vehicle hit a scooter in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 54th Street. The driver and passenger of the car fled the scene on foot, prompting police to search the vicinity.

Miami-Dade Police said the driver ran a red light and hit the male victim, killing him on the scene.

“You can run from police, but you can’t run from yourself. Right?,” said Charles Dinkins, senior pastor at Hosanna Baptist Church. “So at the end of the day, you’ve got to face yourself and the consequences of your actions.”

Dinkins said that these kind of incidents in the area have become a major problem.

“Things like this happen all the time in the community,” he said. “You become almost immune to it.”

Live video footage captured the victim’s body covered by a yellow tarp near a black BMW that police focused their investigation on. Hours later, a medical examiner was on the scene to transport the body to the medical examiner’s office.

Several blocks were taped off as authorities searched for evidence and the driver who struck the scooter. Evidence markers placed next to debris and personal belongings.

“Preferably the young people or those who were involved will see the need to turn themselves in and turn their life around even,” Dinkins said.

Police have not confirmed whether the BMV was stolen.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

